History made during Whitecaps 14-1 win

DAYTON, Ohio — It was an incredible night for the West Michigan Whitecaps as they took on the Dayton Dragons Thursday.

It starts with an incredible final score: 14-1.

Add on: Detroit Tiger's Top-5 Prospect Josue Briceño became the first player to homer three times and steal home plate in the same game. The organization says that feat hasn't occurred in Major League Baseball since at least 1901. He's also the first Whitecaps player to hit three homers in a game since Michael Hollimon in 2006.

Have a day, Josue! 💪



Josue Briceño goes 4-for-4 with a double... and THREE home runs 🤯



🎙️ @ThatDanHasty pic.twitter.com/4M8P1IBCjH — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) May 30, 2025

The Whitecaps are now 33-15 for the season.

They play the Dragons again Friday night for the fourth game of the six-game series.

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube