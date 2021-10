ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland West notched the team's fourth straight win with a 48-21 victory over Zeeland East on Friday night in the annual Bird Bowl.

The Dux were sparked offensively by Skyler Geurink and Parker Holman in the backfield as the team notches a fourth straight win in the rivalry to improve to 5-2 overall.

Zeeland West will finish the regular season against Holland next week.