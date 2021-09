WHITEHALL, Mich. — Whitehall bounced back in a big way after a week two loss to Oakridge.

The Vikings defense would pitch a shutout against Ravenna on Friday, 42-0 and also saw solid performances from Nate Bolley and Kyle Stratton offensively.

Whitehall improves to 2-1 on the season and will take on Shelby in week four.