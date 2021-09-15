Watch
Western Michigan Christian volleyball team climbs to top of state rankings

The Warriors beat Ludington in Lakes 8 opener
FOX 17
Posted at 7:39 PM, Sep 15, 2021
Western Michigan Christian volleyball team off to hot start

The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team is ranked number one in the state in division three.

The Warriors began the season ranked second but jumped perennial power Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central thanks, in part, to playing some division one schools in the early season.

WMC (21-2) beat Ludington Tuesday night to open Lakes 8 play.

After dropping the first set, the Warriors responded by winning the next three to take the match.

Western Michigan Christian will continue conference play when it travels to Manistee next Tuesday.

