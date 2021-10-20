Watch
SportsHigh School

Actions

West Ottawa senior consoles Jenison players after Panthers win district game

Jordan Navis has been on the Wildcats side of it
items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
Jordan Navis, West Ottawa
Jordan Navis
Posted at 6:41 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 18:43:29-04
West Ottawa senior shows sportsmanship after district soccer win

Jordan Navis didn't celebrate with his teammates Tuesday night after his West Ottawa boys soccer team downed Jenison 1-0 in a division one district semifinal.

Instead, the Panthers senior was consoling some of the Wildcats players who were heartbroken after their season and, in some cases, careers came to and end.

"Our team, we are really solid this year but last year that was us first round so we know very well what that is like," Navis said. "We had one win last season."

Navis said reaching out to the Jenison players came natural to him.

"My dad, he always taught me to love not hate," Navis said. "Love my dad, love my mom too, sister they all raised me to be like that and I really appreciate them."

Navis and his Panthers teammates are getting ready to play Grand Haven in Thursday's district championship game.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time