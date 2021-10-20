West Ottawa senior consoles Jenison players after Panthers win district game

West Ottawa senior shows sportsmanship after district soccer win

Jordan Navis didn't celebrate with his teammates Tuesday night after his West Ottawa boys soccer team downed Jenison 1-0 in a division one district semifinal.

Instead, the Panthers senior was consoling some of the Wildcats players who were heartbroken after their season and, in some cases, careers came to and end.

"Our team, we are really solid this year but last year that was us first round so we know very well what that is like," Navis said. "We had one win last season."

Navis said reaching out to the Jenison players came natural to him.

"My dad, he always taught me to love not hate," Navis said. "Love my dad, love my mom too, sister they all raised me to be like that and I really appreciate them."

Navis and his Panthers teammates are getting ready to play Grand Haven in Thursday's district championship game.