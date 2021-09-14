West Michigan basketball showcase aims to help under recruited players

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The annual Westside Report boys basketball showcase is returning to West Michigan this weekend.

Local players grades 9-12 are encouraged to attend to put their skills on display in front of local college coaches.

"We're right here in Grand Rapids and have all these colleges," said Ottawa Hills boys basketball coach and organizer, Derrick King Sr., "there's Cornerstone, Aquinas, Davenport, Grand Valley, Hope, just to name a few."

The event is for under-recruited players to get a chance to be noticed by the local programs that will have a chance to see the players up close and personal.

"It's great for the coaches to get to see the players first hand, instead of having to travel to catch AAU games," King added, "it's been tough with COVID so sometimes the coaches can't get to certain events. This will be a huge event for all of them to get noticed by some of the college coaches in the area.

While there is some Division 1 talent in West Michigan, this event is more so for the players that have flown under the radar.

The event begins with drills at 9:00 AM on Sunday, September 19 at Byron Center High School and will be followed by games.

Players are still able to sign up with Westside Report by clicking here.