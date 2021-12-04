West Catholic shoots the lights out, downs East Grand Rapids in opener

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a battle of two programs that won a combined 30 games in a COVID-shortened season last winter as West Catholic traveled to East Grand Rapids.

Early on, the Falcons would come out firing, knocking down five first quarter triples including three from Michigan State signee Abbey Kimball.

The Falcons would lead 40-17 at halftime led by 12 points from freshman Elisha Dykstra and 11 more from Kimball.

In the second half, not much would change as the Falcons continued to use turnovers to push the ball ahead and knocked down more three pointers, cruising to a 74-43 win.

"It's just the team aspect," Kimball said after the game, finishing with 17 points, "we share the ball and get everyone shots, so we have multiple threats on the court."

West Catholic 74, EGR 43

The Falcons would knock down 12 three pointers in total on the night.

"It's so fun to pass to them," smiled point guard, Cadence Dykstra, "as a point guard I know they're gonna knock him down the shots. I mean, we were just on fire tonight, it was it was just so fun."

While Kimball and Dykstra were as good as advertised, it was freshman Elisha Dykstra stealing the spotlight with a game-high 23 points including four threes.

"I mean, I didn't expect it," Elisha laughed at her performance in her first ever high school basketball game, "but I have a great team and a bunch of great teammates so they make it super easy and fun to play with."

While Elisha says she didn't expect that kind of night, her older sister Cadence did.

"Yes, yes I did. I knew she was gonna come out strong and she's one heck of a shooter," Cadence added.

The Falcons will take on Sparta on the road next Friday in another non-conference tilt.

Junior Macy Brown would lead the way for East Grand Rapids with a team-high 19 points.