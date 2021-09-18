West Catholic runs away from Hamilton to remain unbeaten

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Catholic improved to 4-0 on the season with a 50-14 win over Hamilton on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes would take a 7-0 lead early behind Spencer VanderBrink's 38 yard touchdown before Michael Marshall's score added to that to make a it 14-7 Hawkeyes.

However, yet again on Friday it was West Catholic junior Tim Kloska with another big night with his third 300+ yard rushing performance of the 2021 season with 340 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns.

Kloska's season total on the ground is now up to 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns as the Falcons get set to host Fruitport in week five.