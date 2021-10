HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Unity Christian continued its dominance on Friday night in the 69-7 win over Coopersville.

Micah Bush would get the scoring started early on from 27 yards out and just over one minute later, Drew Chandler would score a 35-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.

Later, Cameron Chandler would score to extend the lead en route to the big victory to improve to 8-0 overall and will take on Fruitport in week nine.