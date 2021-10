FRUITPORT, Mich. — Unity Christian beat Fruitport, 55-14 to finish the regular season unbeaten and claim an outright OK Blue championship.

Abraham Ruppuhn would score early to give the Crusaders a 7-0 before Cameron Chandler threw a passing touchdown to his brother, Drew to add to the lead.

The Crusaders will be a one-seed in Division 4 but will await their opponent as the playoff pairings come out on Sunday night.