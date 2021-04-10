Tri-Unity Christian takes Detroit Dougalss to the wire in state title game

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tri-Unity Christian led for much of the first half against Detroit Douglass in the division 4 state championship game before falling to the Hurricanes 47-41.

Douglass closed the first half on a 9-0 run capped by a deep three from Michigan State signee Pierre Brooks II.

The Defenders trailed by as many as 11 early in the fourth before rallying to within 3 with 1:03 to play.

Tri-Unity was led by junior guard Brady Titus who scored a game-high 21 points.

Brooks II finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Javantae Randle added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Hurricanes.