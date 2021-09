ALLENDALE, Mich. — West Catholic junior runningback Tim Kloska continues to tear it up in the 2021 season after a big performance in week one against Forest Hills Eastern of 331 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

On Friday in a 51-14 win over Allendale, Kloska topped that week one performance with 345 yards and six touchdowns on just 14 carries.

The Falcons improve to 3-0 on the season and will take on Hamilton in week four.