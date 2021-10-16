Watch
Tim Kloska breaks West Catholic rushing record in win over Spring Lake

Falcons pick up 41-28 win over the Lakers
West Catholic beats Spring Lake, 41-28.
Posted at 1:48 AM, Oct 16, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Catholic runningback Tim Kloska has continued to put the Falcons on his back this season and he did it again on Friday night in the 41-28 comeback win over Spring Lake.

The Falcons would trail 28-14 after a 13-yard touchdown from Jackson Core to Carter Sabo.

Kloska would then go to work, with a six-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 28-20.

Later, Kloska would score to cut the deficit to two until his third touchdown of the game helped the Falcons to a 7-1 overall record and OK Blue win.

In the third quarter, Kloska would have a 39-yard run to become the all-time rushing leader in West Catholic history.

