Third quarter runs sends Grand Rapids Catholic Central to quarterfinal win over Benton Harbor

GR Catholic Central 83, Benton Harbor 72

Unbeaten Grand Rapids Catholic Central trailed by three at halftime of its state quarterfinal game Tuesday night against Benton Harbor at Calvin University.

The Cougars outscored the Tigers 29-10 in the third quarter to take a 62-46 through 24 minutes and went on to win the game 83-72.

Sophomore KK Brown led Catholic Central (18-0) with 25 points, junior Jack Karasinksi added 21.

The Cougars will play Ferndale in the division two state semifinals at Van Andel Arena at 3 p.m..