Sugar Mel McLaughlin giving kids positivity with free basketball camp

Sugar Mel brining positivity to kids with basketball camp

The long running Sugar Mel's Sweet Shot Basketball Camp has returned after two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the camp was free.

The legendary Mel McLaughlin wants to help give the kids some positivity.

"We try not just to teach them to be a good basketball player, our camp is about inspiring, motivating and elevating, and hopefully out of that they can become the best version of themselves as possible," Sugar Mel said. "We are not only just talking about how they can improve their basketball games, but how they can improve their decision making in life, period."

East Grand Rapids native and former Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen was on hand for the camp on Wednesday.

He's known Sugar Mel since he looked up to him as a kid playing basketball in Grand Rapids.

"That is the whole thing that maybe people don't understand about Melvin is he has done that forever," Boylen said. "He gave to me, he poured into me and invested in me when I was a young kid on how to play the game and how to work and to care about the game and he's still doing it. It's amazing, at 62, he's still giving back and helping the younger players."

Boylen enjoying his time with USA Basketball

Boylen is currently with USA Basketball, coaching the World Cup qualifying team made up largely of NBA G League players and says he is really enjoying it.

"USA Basketball has been a Godsend for me," Boylen said. "It is one of the most competitive things I've done. We have six, two-game windows, we're trying to qualify for the World Cup, I will coach that team until the World Cup and then coach Kerr and his staff will take over for the World Cup and the Olympics so it is competitive, it's tough, it's playing all over the world, I've learned a ton and I've around some great guys."

His team's next game is scheduled for August 25th in Las Vegas against Uruguay.