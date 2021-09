GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thornapple Kellogg would jump out to a quick 6-0 start before South Christian would take control.

Sailors' runningback Nate Brinks would score on a 43-yard touchdown run to take the lead before Jake DeHaan would add to it in the second quarter on a 46 yard run.

South improves to 2-1 on the season and will take on Grand Rapids Catholic Central in week four.