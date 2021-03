Posted at 11:24 PM, Mar 23, 2021

South Christian 66, Kelloggsville 20 South Christian opened district play with a 66-20 win over Kelloggsville. The Sailors will host Godwin Heights (10-0) in the semifinal on Thursday.

