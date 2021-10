PLAINWELL, Mich. — Jake DeHaan was just one of the players to step up for South Christian in Friday night's 52-7 win over Plainwell on Friday night.

DeHaan would connect with Jack Schreur for a 39-yard touchdown pass in the second half, Nate Brinks would also add a late touchdown run.

Pieter Veldhuijzen would also add a second half interception to help lead the Sailors to a fourth consecutive district finals appearance as they travel to take on Hastings next week.