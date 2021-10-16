Watch
SportsHigh School

Actions

Sam Convertini's game-winner propels Muskegon Catholic over Centreville

Crusaders improve to 7-1 overall
items.[0].videoTitle
Muskegon Catholic beats Centreville, 24-16.
Posted at 2:04 AM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 02:04:36-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After winning the Lakes Eight outright for a second straight season already in 2021, the Crusaders took on Centreville in a non-conference showdown on Friday night.

Elliott Riegler would throw deep to David Hill for a 28-yard touchdown to put Muskegon Catholic up 16-0.

Later, Centreville would respond as Mason Lemings scored to tie the game at 16-16.

With just 16 seconds left in regulation, Riegler would throw deep to Sam Convertini would who come down with it for the game-winning touchdown, 24-16 the final.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time