Sam Convertini's game-winner propels Muskegon Catholic over Centreville

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After winning the Lakes Eight outright for a second straight season already in 2021, the Crusaders took on Centreville in a non-conference showdown on Friday night.

Elliott Riegler would throw deep to David Hill for a 28-yard touchdown to put Muskegon Catholic up 16-0.

Later, Centreville would respond as Mason Lemings scored to tie the game at 16-16.

With just 16 seconds left in regulation, Riegler would throw deep to Sam Convertini would who come down with it for the game-winning touchdown, 24-16 the final.