GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Rockford beat Grand Haven 28-6 on Friday night to finish the regular season a perfect 9-0, improving head coach Brent Cummings' record to 15-0 in the regular season.

The Rams were led offensively by senior quarterback Zak Ahern and his younger brother, Ryan.

Rockford will be a one-seed in their district in Division 1 when the playoff pairings are announced on Sunday night.