Rockford rallies for state semifinal win over Mid Michigan

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Down 3-0 after two periods, the Rockford hockey team was unfazed in the division one hockey state semifinals.

The Rams rallied for four goals in the third period before Mid Michigan scored with just 1:24 left in regulation to force overtime.

Jared Switzer scored in OT to send Rockford to the division one final with. 5-4 win.

"I don't know," Switzer said about his teams prowess in the third period in recent games. "It is just that life or death moment fight or go on, we got to pull it together, we got to win. I think it is learning from our mistakes from the past two periods, we have to learn from that, fix it in the third and then try to win a game."

Friday marked the third straight game the Rams trailed by two goals or more after two periods and they are still playing.

"We get a kid who scores his first goal all year to go up 4-3," head coach C.J. Pobur said about Justin Lemonds go-ahead goal in the third period. "Even when they punched back we are just ready to keep going and these kids, once they turn it on it's a very hard group to stop."

Rockford will play Detroit Catholic Central in the division one state championship game Saturday night at 7 p.m. at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

