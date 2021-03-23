Menu

Ref suspended after pushing coach in the chest, MHSAA says

Elaine Thompson/AP
Washington's Nate Pryor tosses the ball before taking a free throw late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Basketball generic
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 12:13:36-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan high school basketball referee who pushed a coach has been suspended for the rest of the season.

The incident occurred Friday night at a game between Zeeland East and Muskegon.

Video showed William Ripple putting his hands on the chest of Muskegon coach Keith Guy and pushing him away during a tense exchange late in the game.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association says it doesn't condone intentional physical contact between an official and a coach.

The incident is under investigation.

