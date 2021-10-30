Watch
Ravenna holds off North Muskegon in district opener

Bulldogs 7, Norsemen 6
Bulldogs hold off the Norse to advance to district final.
Posted at 12:40 AM, Oct 30, 2021
RAVENNA, Mich. — After beating North Muskegon, 17-6 in the regular season, Ravenna was able to pull off a second win in the district opener on Friday night.

The Bulldogs would lead 7-0 late in the fourth quarter until the Norsemen scored on a touchdown from Ben Meyers to Landon Christensen with 1:04 left in the game.

The Norse would go for a two-point conversion and the lead but a pass attempt would fall short.

North Muskegon would recover the ensuing onside kick with 1:02 left in the game but on the final play of the game, the hail mary would fall incomplete.

The Bulldogs advance to face Muskegon Catholic Central on the road next week in the district final.

