BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Portage Central wrapped up Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference with a 41-16 win over Battle Creek Central on Friday night.

Thomas Layne would extend the Mustang lead to 35 in the second half, scoring from 54 yards out.

Later, Caleb Schnell would score from two yards out for another Portage Central touchdown.

The Mustangs win the conference outright after Lakeshore's loss to Battle Creek Lakeview on Fridaay night.