WESTPHALIA, Mich. — Pewamo-Westphalia beat Lansing Catholic, 12-7 on Friday night to finish the regular season 9-0, the program's sixth unbeaten regular season in the past eight seasons.

Perhaps more impressive, the Pirates recorded their 59th consecutive home win dating back to October 19, 2012 which was a loss to Mendon.

The Pirates now await Sunday night's playoff pairings.