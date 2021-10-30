Passinault steps up again as GR Catholic shuts out Belding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Belding, 42-0 in the playoff opener on Friday night as senior quarterback John Passinault scored five touchdowns.

The Cougars would get the scoring started when Passinault hit Nate VanTimmeren for an 11-yard touchdown pass.

Minutes later, Passinault would find Notre Dame commit Nolan Ziegler for a 77-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.

The Cougars senior would also add a 26-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper to help the team advance to next week's district final against West Catholic.