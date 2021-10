GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Wayland, 49-14 on Friday night to remain unbeaten.

John Passinault and Joe Mullett would help lead the Cougars offense while Nolan Ziegler and Devin Fridley-Bell would also add touchdown receptions.

The Cougars will take on Thornapple-Kellogg in week seven on the road.