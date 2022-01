Zach Harig / FOX 17

Posted at 11:37 PM, Jan 07, 2022

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Mona Shores beat Grand Rapids Union, 54-42 on Friday night to improve to 4-3 on the season. Parker Swartz scored a game-high 22 points in the Sailors' win. Mona Shores 54, GR Union 42

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.