MUSKEGON, Mich. — Oakridge had no problem pulling out to a 22-0 lead on Ravenna after a Corey VanderPutte five-yard touchdown.

However, Ravenna would storm back as Kyle Beebe scored to cut the deficit, 22-7.

The Bulldogs would tie the game in the fourth quarter but it would be Oakridge prevailing, 43-36 the final.