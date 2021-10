MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon picked up a 62-16 win over Zeeland East on Friday night in a week nine OK Green matchup.

With the victory, the Big Reds pick up another outright conference championship, the program's fifth in the past six seasons.

Dominic Sugin would have an interception return for a touchdown as well as a kickoff return for a touchdown.

8-1 Muskegon will now await Sunday's playoff pairings in Division 3 as the Chix fall to 5-4 but still likely in the playoffs.