MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon wasted no time getting going on Friday night in an OK Green showdown against Grand Rapids Union.

Meshaune Crowley would get the Big Reds on the board on a two-yard touchdown run before Myles Walton kept it on a quarterback keep for a 13-yard score later in the first quarter.

The Big Reds would win it, 58-0 to improve to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play, Muskegon will travel to Wyoming in week five.