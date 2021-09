MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Calvin Christian and Muskegon Heights met in a meeting between two programs that didn't field varsity teams in 2020.

In the second quarter, Ja'Kari Edwards would get loose to help lead the Tigers to an 8-0 lead.

And the Muskegon Heights defense was tough on Friday night as Ashton Smith helped step up with a third quarter interception.

The Tigers would come away with a 36-12 win to start the 2021 season 2-0 overall for the first time since 2010.