Lowell wrestlers beat Thornapple Kellogg to claim regional title

Lowell 50, Thornapple Kellogg 22

The Lowell wrestling team will make its familiar journey to Kalamazoo next week for the team state finals after the Red Arrows beat Thornapple Kellogg 50-22 Wednesday in a division two team regional final.

"It is just the start of it," Lowell's Ramsey Mutschler said. "It just kind of gets rolling from here and just got to state composed and control what we can control like our sleep, our food...just do our thing, man!"

Mutschler won his match by decision at 125 lbs. to give the Red Arrows a 13-6 lead.

Lowell is now three dual wins away from an eighth consecutive team state championship.

"Never take for granted the stuff we are able to accomplish," Red Arrows head coach R.J. Boudro said. "Especially in a year like this it has just been super stressful with everything going on we just feel grateful that we get to do it and we are extremely excited to go back and I think our fan base is too and it is very special."

The eight remaining quarterfinalists will be seeded in the coming days, Lowell figures to be the top seed in division two.