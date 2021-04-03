Lowell wins 4 individual titles at wrestling state finals

Lowell wins 4 individual titles

The eight-time defending team state champion Lowell Red Arrows had a good day at the individual finals with four wrestlers bringing home championships.

Seniors Jacob Lee (171) and Doak Dean (160) won the first two championship bouts in division two.

"Just a testament to everything these coaches and this community has done for me as a person," Dean said of his title. "I grew ten times as a man since I stepped in there as a freshman. They taught me so much just about life, perseverance, trying to be a better me every single day and I am just so grateful for that."

Undefeated and top ranked Keegan Nugent won the championship at 285 pounds and was thrilled to do it with three of his teammates.

"It is way cooler to do it with teammates," Nugent said. "I couldn't imagine being here by myself, my teammates have my back and it is always a good work with your team."

Zeth Strejc wins state championship at 135

Zeth Strejc won the championship at 135 pounds to make it four for Lowell.