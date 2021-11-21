Lawton beats Lumen Christi in a thriller, advances to first-ever state title

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Despite trailing, 20-13 late in the fourth quarter, the Lawton football program dug deep.

It was a 47-yard drive which would be capped with a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Landon Motter to leave the Blue Devils just one point away from tying the game.

Head coach Wade Waldrup would opt for the extra point to tie the game but Lumen Christi would be called for roughing the kicker, moving the ball half the distance from the goal-line.

Lawton would go for the conversion and the go-ahead score and Motter would get the shove into the endzone on the keeper to make it 21-20 Blue Devils.

Cooper Geib would come up with the game-sealing interception for Lawton with just 20 seconds left in the game as the Blue Devils punch the program's first-ever ticket to Ford Field.

"The first meeting I had with them I told them that the goal wasn't to win a state championship, it was to practice on Thanksgiving Day," head coach Wade Waldrup smiled, "that's what we get to do, this is exciting for us."

Quarterback Landon Motter couldn't contain his smile after the game.

"We're actually going to Ford Field," he said, "that's where mine and the rest of the senior's last game will be, it's crazy to think about."

The Blue Devils will face Pewamo-Westphalia in the Division 7 state championship at Ford Field on Saturday morning at 10:00 AM.