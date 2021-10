PAW PAW, Mich. — It was an outstanding battle of 5-3 teams on Friday night in a week nine matchup between Plainwell and Paw Paw.

The Trojans would score on the opening drive of the game as Caleb Williams found the endzone from three yards out.

Paw Paw would be held scoreless in the opening half but would gain momentum in the second half with two touchdowns.

A late Plainwell score would help the Trojans prevail, 20-14 the final to finish the regular season 6-3 overall.