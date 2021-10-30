Watch
Kyle Stratton guides Whitehall to playoff win at Sparta

Vikings senior scores four times in 40-20 victory
Zach Harig / FOX 17
Kyle Stratton leads Whitehall over Sparta
Posted at 12:42 AM, Oct 30, 2021
SPARTA, Mich. — Whitehall quarterback Kyle Stratton had a big game on Friday night in the district opener at Sparta, scoring two times on the ground and two more times in the air.

The Vikings would lead 27-13 at the half after a late touchdown run with just seconds left and the defense would take over from there.

Whitehall 40, Sparta 20

Stratton would cap a long drive with a three-yard touchdown keeper to extend the lead to 33-13.

In the fourth quarter, Stratton would use play action and go over the top to Nate Bolley to help the Vikings prevail to a 40-20 victory.

Whitehall will travel to Cadillac next week in a Division 4 district final.

