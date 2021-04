PORTAGE, Mich. — Kent City outscored Schoolcraft 10-0 in the first quarter of the division 3 quarterfinal at Portage Northern on Monday and never looked back on its way to a 52-19 win.

Kenzie Bowers led the Eagles (20-0) with 20 points, Lexie Bowers scored 11 and Maddie Geers scored 9.

Kent City advance to play Calumet (20-0) Wednesday in a division 3 state semifinal game at Michigan State's Breslin Center at 12:30 p.m..