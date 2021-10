SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Lawton's Jake Rueff would continue his dominant start to the 2021 season on Friday night in the 45-21 win over Saugatuck.

Rueff would enter the night with 32 rushing touchdowns and added four more to the total along with 165 yards.

The Blue Devils finish the regular season 9-0 overall and claim the SAC Valley title outright.