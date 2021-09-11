Jackson Gates leads Comstock Park to OK Silver win over Sparta

SPARTA, Mich. — It was an OK Silver showdown in the Blitz Battle on Friday night as (2-0) Comstock Park traveled to (1-1) Sparta.

In the third quarter, the Panthers would lead 14-12 until Jackson Gates would find Aiden Fonseca for the six yard touchdown to extend the Comstock Park lead.

In the fourth, Sparta's Dylan Turoski would score from six yards out to tie the game at 27 all with just over five minutes left.

However, the Panther offense would get it back and Gates would punch it in from one yard out with just under two minutes left to give them a 34-27 lead as they hold off the Spartans to improve to 3-0.

Gates would lead the way for Doug Samuels' group with two rushing touchdowns and another through the air.

"We're just really happy, we've been trying for this two years now, starting 3-0, it's the first time in a while," Gates said, "We knew Sparta would be tough, we just came out and competed."

In year two with Samuels at the helm after coming over from Ravenna, players are buying in.

"The biggest part is Coach Samuels, he preaches culture, it's all about the culture," Gates added.

And Samuels says the win over Sparta is a great measuring stick for the rest of the season.

"I'm just so proud, we didn't have the best week of practice and they found a way to come through in crunch time and win," he added, "every time adversity struck and momentum swung the other way, we had an answer, I'm so proud of our kids."

The unbeaten Panthers will host Godwin Heights on Friday night in week four.