Jack Parker becomes 1st Spring Lake wrestling state champion since 1968

The senior took his title bout with a 6-1 decision
Posted at 11:23 PM, Apr 02, 2021
Spring Lake senior Jack Parker brought home the division two individual state championship at 119 pounds with a 6-1 win in the championship match.

The victory is very significant a the Lakers had not had an individual state champion in 53 years.

"It is huge," Parker said after his win. "It shows that people from Spring Lake can be state champs, they don't have to go to Lowell, they don't have to go to Whitehall, they can be in Spring Lake and be a champ."

