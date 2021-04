Hudsonville 56, East Lansing 42

Hudsonville outscored East Lansing 52-29 in the final 3 quarters of the division 1 quarterfinal Monday at Calvin University to beat the Trojans 56-42 and advance to the state semfinals.

The Eagles were led by Jaci Tubergen's 18 points.

Hudsonville (21-1) will take on Midland Dow (22-0) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Michigan State's Breslin Center.