Hudsonville falls to Orchard Lake St. Mary's in a heartbreaker

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Brent Sandee and the Hudsonville football program have started out with a tough non-conference schedule, falling to Saline, 34-30 on the last play of the game in week one, followed by hosting Orchard Lake St. Mary's on Friday.

The Eagles would trail 14-0 midway through the second quarter before a three-yard touchdown run from quarterback Trey Carr.

Hudsonville's defense would add a safety after a sack midway through the third quarter to make it 14-9 St. Mary's.

A pivotal play would come late in the third quarter when the Eagles were stopped on fourth-and-one inside their own ten yard line, still trailing by five.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's would add a field goal with 4:16 left in the game to extend the lead to 17-9.

However, with just 40 seconds left, Carr would find the endzone again from ten yards out to make it a two point game.

On the ensuing two-point conversion, Carr would be stopped and Orchard Lake St. Mary's would recover the onside kick to send Hudsonville to 0-2 on the young season with a 17-15 loss.