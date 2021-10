GRANT, Mich. — Grant picks up back-to-back wins on the field in the M-37 rivalry game with Newaygo, 12-7 the final on Friday night.

Grant Harkness would find Remy Wells to put Newaygo in front 7-0 in the second quarter unntil Grant's Cohen Garrod would score from three yards out to cut it to 7-6.

The Tigers would score in the second half to pick up the 12-7 win to get back to .500 on the season, notching back-to-back wins.