Grandville holds off Hudsonville in pivotal game for postseason hopes

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — As crazy as it is, the loser of Friday night's OK Red showdown between Grandville and Hudsonville could miss the playoffs.

The Bulldogs would get off to a 37-14 lead after a Donnie Osborn touchdown run.

Later, a 29-yard connection from Trey Carr to Brad Raredon cut the Grandville lead to just eight.

Osborn would score again to extend the Grandville lead to 44-29 with minutes left and the Eagles responded with a Trey Carr touchdown run to cut the deficit to eight.

The Bulldogs would recover the ensuing onside kick to prevail, 44-36 the final to improve to 5-3 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles fall to 4-4 overall with Caledonia left in week nine in what is likely a win-or-go-home situation in terms of the postseason.