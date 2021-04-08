Grand Rapids Catholic Central runs past Ferndale with big 4th quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central scored 33 points in the third quarter Thursday in an 81-55 win over Ferndale in a division two state semifinal game at Van Andel Arena.

The Cougars trailed (44-42) late in the third quarter before scoring the final six points of the frame and then the first 22 of the fourth to lead 70-44 with 3:25 remaining in the game.

KK Brown led CC with 23 points, Jorden Brooks scored 20 and Jack Karasinski added 19.

Catholic Central (19-0) advances to play the winner of Pennfield and Bridgeport in Saturday state final at 5:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center.