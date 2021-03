GR Catholic 76, FH Eastern 59

Beating a good team three times is tough, but Grand Rapids Central did it by running out to an early lead never looking back in a 76-59 win over Forest Hills Eastern on Thursday in a division two district semifinal at Allendale High School.

Sophomore Kaden Brown led the Cougars (14-0) with 21 points.

Senior Daane Harvey led the Hawks (12-6) with 25 points.

CC advances to play Unity Christian on Saturday in the district final at Allendale.