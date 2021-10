GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian notched another impressive victory on Friday night with a 48-17 win over Northview.

The Eagles were led by quarterback Alek Wickstrom and Ja'Martae Hogan would also add a rushing touchdown.

Christian has now won six of its last seven games as the playoff pairings get set to come out on Sunday night, finishing the season 6-3 overall while the Wildcats fall to 4-5 and will have a slight chance to still get a berth.