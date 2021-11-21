GR Catholic Central shuts out Frankenmuth, rolls to Ford Field

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — It didn't take long for Grand Rapids Catholic Central to get going in Saturday's Division 5 state semifinal against Frankenmuth.

The Cougars took advantage of an early fumble and would take a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

And it was already over.

The Cougars were led by quarterback John Passinault who would account for all five touchdowns while the defense once again stepped up, now allowing just 19 points in the past five games combined.

"I've been preparing with my teammates since June 17th and all of the two of days," Passinault added, "this is what we dreamed of. We want to go back every year, I mean, people expect it but it's still a surreal feeling."

The Cougars will take on Marine City in the Division 5 state championship.

"We're going to prepare hard," said head coach, Todd Kolster, "that's what we always do. We believe in outworking people and out-preparing people, these guys have really taken that to hard. We're going to get back to work tomorrow and get ourselves prepared."

Kickoff will be on Saturday at 4:30 PM as the Cougars look for the program's fifth state championship in the past six years.