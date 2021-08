ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central picked up right where it left off in 2020, with a 43-21 win over Lapeer at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Notre Dame commit Nolan Ziegler caught three touchdown passes from senior quarterback Joey Silveri to help lead the way.

Grand Rapids Christian transfer Ronin Russell-Dixon would also find the endzone on a 57-yard touchdown run.

The Cougars will host Merrillville Andrean out of Indiana in week two on Saturday.